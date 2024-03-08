Tiong disagrees with SMC’s suggestion for elderly stall owners to return business licence

SIBU (March 8): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing voiced his disagreement with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Simon Ling’s suggestion for 65-year-old stall owners to return their licences back to the council to give young people the opportunity to enter the market.

The federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said that Ling should be more active at the grassroots level as it is not difficult to understand that there are many children in the market who have helped their parents in the stalls since childhood.

“Now that their parents are older and their children are grown, unless they have no intention of continuing their parents’ business, the city council should consider letting the children ‘take over’ the business licence and make a living from it,” said Tiong.

The Dudong assemblyman warned that rashly making the elderly licence holders to return their licence will leave their children adrift and without income.

“How can these children and their families survive and support their parents? Moreover, we cannot rule out that these elderly vendors do rely on small businesses to survive.

“Simon Ling cannot just overturn the whole boat and conclude that the elderly are doing business just to kill time, ignoring the fact that there are actually many people like them in our society,” he said.

Tiong reminded Ling that weak and poor families require senior citizens to still work hard to earn a living even when they have reached the retirement age.

“Therefore, Simon Ling, who is the chairman of the Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee must have some empathy and understand his responsibilities and obligations to safeguard the rights and livelihoods of grassroots vendors, and to think twice before implementing any measures,” he added.

On this matter, Ling clarified that it is still under study and yet to be implemented.

“We are still studying this, and have not started (to implement) yet.

“If licence holders are in good health, they may continue (to operate their stalls). Alternatively, they can hand it (licence) down to their children.

“All decision-making will go through the Hawker Selection Committee,” he said.