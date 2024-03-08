Tiong: SMC’s order for Sibu Central Market vendors involved in brawls to suspend business too harsh

SIBU (March 8): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has vehemently opposed the order by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to suspend for two weeks to a month the businesses of hawkers involved in fights and disruptions in the Sibu Central Market premises recently.

The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture minister pointed out that SMC should instead work with the police to prevent more infighting among hawkers and stop prolonged closures.

He called the decision by the SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee as “overkill”, tantamount to abuse of power.

While agreeing that vendors should not resort to fighting and causing trouble in the market premises, the Dudong assemblyman and Bintulu MP believes that this kind of incident often involves some criminal elements.

In this instance, Tiong said the police should be involved instead of just allowing the council to act as vigilante to punish and wield its power on the vendors.

“This causes misleading statements that spread panic and anxiety to the general public.

“I have received complaints from many people. They think the council’s decision is simply unkind and draconian!

“Directly ordering business closures for up to a month without issuing a warning letter may not be able to clean up the market atmosphere, but will also cause more ill-effects.

“How can the vendors who rely on daily business income be able to make a living to survive? The only source of income for the entire family is abruptly cut off due to the SMC’s decision,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out there are various ways to correct bad trends in the market but they require the council to work closely with the police.

“I will also report the relevant issues to Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkifli Suhaili and request law enforcement units to send in more police officers to each market to monitor and maintain order.

“At the same time, the council’s officers in charge of the market and vendors should actively go to the ground to understand their voices and demands. I believe that through friendly negotiations between various parties, a safe and harmonious market environment can be created,” he said.

Tiong said he also hoped that vendors, whether in markets, restaurant stalls or other places will refrain from brutish fights and disputes to compete for customers and business.

“They should understand the concept of ‘fair competition’, always self-reflect and actively improve their own performance.

“Only with service and product quality can we develop a stable business volume and customer base. This is the correct way to do business,” he stressed.

When contacted, SMC’s Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, councillor Simon Ling, revealed that there were two such incidents at the central market this year.

Asked on Tiong’s disagreement with the suspension of the hawkers involved, Ling explained it is intended to prevent future recurrence.

“We hope through this action, less fighting will happen at the market,” he said.