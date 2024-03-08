To mark International Women’s Day, Bukit Assek rep presents voters with cooking oil

SIBU (March 8): A total of 1,000 bottles of 2kg cooking oil will be distributed to women voters in Bukit Assek here today and tomorrow.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the “gift of love” is to recognise women’s achievements at all levels in conjunction with International Women’s Day today.

“Whether, they are teachers, housewives, hawkers, street sweepers, and so on; they contribute in their own special way to society.

“So today is not only a day of celebration; it is also a call for action, especially a day for us to honour women’s achievements.

“It is also a day for us to amplify women’s voices as well as a day for us to renew our commitment on gender equity,” Chieng told a press conference for the event.

It was held by the Bukit Assek service centre and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek Women’s section.

He said most of today’s recipients were housewives.

“We spread it over two days as today is a working day. Tomorrow, it is likely to be a combination of the working groups and housewives,” he said.

This year’s programme differed from previous years to involve more women, he said.

“We used to have a dinner banquet, but after discussion with our women’s section, we decided that we would like to celebrate with more of the female voters in Bukit Assek constituency.

“We also asked our women’s section what would they prefer and they mentioned cooking oil, especially with the prices of goods getting higher these days,” he explained.

Chieng said all female Bukit Assek voters are eligible to receive the ‘love gift’.

Among those present were SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and SUPP Bukit Assek Women’s chief Kapitan Sii Leh Hung.