Two policemen among four missing in Kapit boat capsize

KAPIT (March 8): Two policemen are among those still missing following Thursday’s boat capsize in the Rajang River here.

Kapit District police chief DSP Rohana Nanu when contacted said Corporal Iskandar Ibrahim and Sergeant Jonathan Lambet were on duty on the fateful day transporting explosives on the boat to the road construction site in Nanga Tulie, some 10-15 minutes away, for rock blasting.

The two others still missing were civilians Amerson John Nain and Jack Balan, while Moses Ngui managed to be rescued.

Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received the distress call at 5.24pm yesterday following the incident before dispatching a team to the scene.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation involving longhouse residents from Nanga Dat in Pala Pelagus, led by Tuai Rumah George Tang, was carried out within a 5-km radius from where the boat was last seen at Nanga Baleh.

The bad weather, strong current and high water level in the Rajang River did not make the operation any easier.

Bomba had to call off the SAR operation at 6.45pm due to low visibility, before initiating it again at 9am today.

It was learnt that the Sibu Marine Police unit, Sarawak Rivers Board, Bomba personnel from Song and Kanowit were requested to assist in the SAR operation, and an operation room has been set up in Fort Sylvia at Jalan Kubu Lama here.