Umno Sabah starts tour to meet leaders, members

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): Umno Sabah’s top leadership kicked off its ‘Jelajah Akar Umbi’ (GERAK 17) on Thursday in the Telupid and Beluran state constituencies.

The delegation was led by Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

They will also be visiting Sekong, Sungai Manila, and Sungai Sibuga, covering all Umno divisions according to the designated zones.

Bung Moktar who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman, said the program aims to meet with grassroots leaders and members to share insights into current political developments.

It also involves inspecting the party’s machinery at the divisional level in preparation for the upcoming 17th state election.

“The spirit and enthusiasm of grassroots members remain strong. The unexpected attendance of members reflects their loyalty and commitment to continuing the struggle with Umno. Despite our program not providing any facilities, they attended willingly and with an open heart,” he said after the program in Telupid.

According to Bung Moktar, GERAK 17 is carried out with the desire to see Umno dominant once again and robust in facing the upcoming state election.

“If this spirit can be restored, God willing, I believe that Umno will return to the political stage to take over the current government,” he said.

Bung Moktar when addressing the attendees of the program in Telupid, called on all Umno members to rise and strengthen the party using all available organizational strengths.

He said that in addition to developmental and service-oriented politics, Umno also needs to be adept at addressing issues and sentiments often played out on social media. Furthermore, the party must counter any attacks directed at it.

“We are facing attacks from the opposing side using social media to spread slander, belittling our struggle, which we must counter to defend Umno’s image and strength from being disparaged,” he said.

Bung Moktar who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, expressed hope that the GERAK 17 tour would provide motivation and a boost of spirit to revive the fighting spirit of Umno members.

He stressed that this should be accompanied by steadfastness from each member who not only understands the aspirations of Umno’s struggle but can translate them into actions to strengthen the party alongside its leadership.

“If we want to win, let’s work on how to win. Unite our thoughts, actions and hearts. Only then can the unity among members be strengthened, and a broader network can be created to attract more support.

“The spirit of unity and teamwork is a crucial formula for us to strengthen Umno, making it robust again and instilling confidence in the people,” he said.