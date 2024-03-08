Yayasan OBYU donates RM1.6 mln to Selangor mosque project

KUCHING (March 8): Yayasan OBYU presented its contribution of RM1,600,928 to Perbadanan Wakaf Selangor yesterday for the development of a new mosque at Eco Ardence, Setia Alam, Selangor.

A press release today said the first of many future anticipated donations from Yayasan OBYU was handed over by board of trustees members Datuk Ahmadi Yusoff and Mohamad Nadziff Bustari.

Representing the corporation were deputy president Datuk Mohd Misri Idris and deputy chief executive officer Anuar Hamzah Tohar.

Perbadanan Wakaf Selangor is managing the collection of funds for the development of the new mosque, which is anticipated to be accorded Royal-mosque status by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Planned on a three-acre site, the mosque at Eco Ardence will be able to accommodate a congregation of some 3,600.

Construction is set to begin by mid-2024 with completion by mid-2026.

Yayasan OBYU is the philanthropic vehicle of Sarawak’s OBYU group of companies.

Its focus is to support education, religious activities, and assist under-privileged communities.

Apart from the mosque at Eco Ardence, Yayasan OBYU’s major support projects include development of an examination hall at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and scholarships for asnaf students to pursue tertiary education.

Since 2019, Yayasan OBYU has donated some RM10 million to various causes and programmes.