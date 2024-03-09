1,150 students in Petra Jaya receive special ‘Back to School’ assistance

KUCHING (March 9): A total of 1,150 Petra Jaya primary and secondary school students received special RM100 ‘Back to School’ vouchers assistance today.

The voucher assistance was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a ceremony at Kampung Malaysia Jaya.

Speaking at the event, Fadillah who is also Petra Jaya MP said even though the amount is small, it could help parents in providing for their children’s schooling needs.

According to him, a total of RM115,000 has been allocated for such a purpose.

“This year, we distributed the assistance to 400 recipients from the Tupong state constituency, 400 from Semariang, 200 from Satok, and the remaining are those who applied for the assistance at Petra Jaya Parliamentary Centre.

“The assistance is in the form of a voucher worth RM100 which purchases for school items can be made at Mydin,” he said.

At the same time, he also reminded parents to continue to play their role in facilitating their children’s progress in school and social life.

He said giving motivation through encouragement and positive words would shape children’s mindset striving for positive and success.

“As parents, we should focus on our children’s education. Because if we want to determine our children’s success in life, for them to compete, they need to be equipped, not only with academic skills, but also technical skills as well as internal strength so that they will always be motivated .

“If we don’t equip them with knowledge and skill, it will be hard for them to face the reality because we know that the world today is challenging.

“By equipping them with knowledge, they will be able to survive, by finding opportunities and space for them to build a better life amidst a challenging world,” he said.

At the event, students also received assistance in the form of school bags and stationeries contributed by Yayasan Bank Rakyat.