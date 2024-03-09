285 squatter colonies in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): The Sabah central committee dealing with squatters has identified 285 squatter colonies throughout Sabah, with 33,566 houses and 130,397 residents

Deputy Chief Minister II.Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam who has been appointed to chair the committee, said only Ranau, Kota Belud and Tuaran districts do not have squatter colonies.

He suggested that each district have a plan to deal with the squatters.

“I would like to see more districts or local authorities (PBT) to have zero squatters. Districts or PBTs that have many squatter colonies should achieve a significant reduction by the end of 2025,” said Joachim who is also the Minister of Local Government and Housing.

He said this when delivering the ministry’s mandate at the 2023 Outstanding Service Award Presentation Ceremony (APC) here on Friday.

Joachim said he had also ordered that all PBTs to prepare a study and identify available land to be developed for the People’s Housing Program (PPR).

He also noted the efforts of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning (JPBW) to improve its performance.

“I personally see that there is a good development, especially the development evaluation and approval process in the State Planning Council.

“I support JPBW’s continuous efforts to move forward despite facing constraints such as lack of staff and others.

Despite facing this obstacle, you continue your excellent work because I believe that your hard work and high spirit will be seen by the superiors,” he said in his speech.

Joachim also emphasised about the State Government’s decision that the existing customary chiefs continue their appointment, unless there is a motion for replacement by the members of the State Assembly of the area.

“I am aware of some difficulties in the appointment of customary chiefs in some districts.

“In general, once again I would like to emphasise on the State Government’s decision that the existing customary chiefs continue their appointment unless there is a motion for replacement of the state assemblymen.

“The motions and recommendations should be discussed in the district level committee, chaired by the District Officer before the list is submitted to the Native Affairs Department to be submitted to me as the responsible minister,” he said, while congratulating all the chiefs on the increase in their allowance since September 2023.

Joachim said he wants the staff of ministries, departments, agencies and PBTs to improve services that are entrusted to them all.

“I hope that all staff will always embed in themselves the importance of integrity practices in carrying out their responsibilities.

“With this practice, it will be able to give an impression to the people out there that civil servants are always transparent in delivering services to them,” he said.

Joachim also wants all Municipal Councils and District Councils to double their efforts in empowering themselves by focusing on services to their respective residents.

“I have started a tour to all PBTs in the state of Sabah by visiting the Tenom, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan District Councils. So far, I see that the problems faced by PBTs are more or less the same. Among them is, lack of finances and personnel. Basic facilities and PBT facilities are generally outdated and not well maintained.

“I remind the presidents and executive officers that each PBT should strive towards financial independence, and not just hope for contributions and grants from the government. All PBTs should try to generate income and avoid wastage and leakage.

“Each local authority should also have a priority list of development projects, according to the urgent needs of each local authority and not according to a list of requests from outside parties. The cleanliness of each PBT area should always be maintained.

“The presidents and executive officers should take proactive measures to solve the current problems, for example continuous cleaning and not just wait until the cleaning concessions have been appointed,” he added.

According to Joachim, there are also some PBT staff who come to work as they please without following the time schedule of civil servants.

“This is simply not to be tolerated. For your information, the ministry will be having a spot check from time to time and this will be used as one of the work performance evaluations or KPIs.

“I also want to warn PBTs about the public complaints that often reach me about the level of cleanliness, as well as the streetlights that don’t light up at night,” he stressed.

He also congratulated the recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Service Award and the Special Award that night.

“I hope that this award will have a positive work motivational impact on all the people of the ministry, departments and agencies under the ministry in forming and strengthening an excellent job ecosystem in line with the direction of the ministry and the government,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for the contributions of those who retired throughout their service period.