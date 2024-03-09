5 new dental facilities to be developed in S’wak, says Premier

KUCHING (March 9): The state Health Department is pursuing the development of another five new dental facilities along with health clinics, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the facilities will be in Siburan, Serian, Tabuan Jaya and Lawas dental clinics while the Petra Jaya Hospital will provide specialist dental healthcare services.

“On Jan 2 this year, the new Miri City dental clinic was officially operational and this is a remarkable achievement.

“Gradually, more dental facilities are now available throughout the state, providing general and specialist dental healthcare to the public,” he said in his text speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at the opening ceremony of the 12th Borneo Dental Congress and Trade Exhibition here today.

Aside from providing dental healthcare for the public, Abang Johari said there were 151 school dental clinics statewide providing annual dental care for primary and secondary school students and pupils as well as teachers and staff members in 27 selected schools.

For other districts without dental clinics, he said outreach programmes by the mobile dental squad have grown exponentially and provide dental services to rural communities, school children and the Penan community.

“We have been actively providing oral health care to the Penan community in Miri, Bintulu, Limbang and Kapit divisions despite the difficulties and challenges in accessing some of these areas due to rough geographical terrain and limited amenities.

“Through the outreach programme, 7.2 per cent of the Penan population utilised the dental services in 2022 and the coverage increased to 24 per cent in 2023,” he said.

The congress and trade exhibition, which takes place from March 7-11, was organised by the Malaysian Dental Association Eastern Zone (MDAEZ).

In a press release, the association said the event saw a turnout of 607 attendees including delegates from Singapore, Brunei, Australia, Italy, United Kingdom and Indonesia and was finally held after a six-year hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The congress aims to bring together local and international dental professionals, including specialists, general surgeons, nurses, technicians and assistants. This convergance allows them to enhance their expertise with the latest treatment modalities and dental equipment, thereby improving local dental care,” it said.