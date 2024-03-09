Abd Karim: Facilities for Sukma XXI on track for completion by June

KUCHING (March 9): Facilities for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak are on track for completion by June this year, said Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development of Sarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He confirmed this to reporters when met after officiating at the launch of Sukma XXI and Para Sukma XXI at Pullman Hotel here today.

“We have identified various venues, some undergoing refurbishment, while others are under construction.

“Our target is to have everything ready by June,” he said.

When asked about the status of the cycling venue, Abdul Karim mentioned the infeasibility of constructing a velodrome in the given time frame.

“But we will utilise the Federal Administrative Centre (FAC) land, as we did in 2016, for cycling events.

“However, after Sukma, we plan to begin construction of a velodrome, with hopes of completing it within two and a half years. This plan has already received approval,” he said.

On the Sarawak contingents’ medals target, Abdul Karim said that they are still assessing their targets.

“The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is monitoring the progress of each sports association.

“We have not yet set specific targets, but once we finalise the Sarawak contingent, we will announce them,” he said.

On the subject of rewards for outstanding athletes, Abdul Karim emphasised that the state government will provide rewards, as they did in previous Sukma events.

“However, we do not place high emphasis on it. We want athletes to be motivated to strive for victory, not just for monetary gain. We do not view it solely from that perspective,” he added.