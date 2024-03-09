Abg Jo: S’wak can be destination of choice for oral healthcare for nearby regions

KUCHING: Sarawak can be the destination of choice for oral healthcare if it has sufficient travel infrastructure connecting it with other nearby regions, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is because healthcare in Kuching has gained popularity among people from neighbouring countries, especially those in West Kalimantan, Indonesia who would come by road via Tebedu while others fly in to Kuching from Pontianak.

“The industry could be bigger should there have easy access, whether by air or land, to tap the market potential of other countries in the Asia-Oceania region. This is notable with Indonesia, with the establishment of its new capital Nusantara.

“I believe that with sufficient travel infrastructure connecting Kuching with other regional destinations, especially in Indonesia and Australia, coupled with the presence of high-standard dental care services and competitive pricing, Sarawak can be a destination of choice for people in the region to obtain oral treatment.

“I hope we can fill some of the void and missing links once Sarawak acquires MASWings from the federal government,” he said, adding the state required air infrastructure of its own to bring people into the state.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at the opening ceremony of the 12th Borneo Dental Congress and Trade Exhibition at a hotel here today.

Abang Johari also expressed his confidence that Sarawak’s dental care industry would grow strongly in the decade ahead, as the state’s economy continues to be on an upward trend and health, wellness and medical research possess strong growth potential.

He added dentists and medical doctors should learn and share knowledge to update their skills in providing quality services and attract more foreigners to come to the state to seek treatment.

Also present were the event’s organising chairperson Dr Mary Chieng and malaysian Dental Association president Assoc Prof Dr Mas Suryalis Ahmad.