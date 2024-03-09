Anwar: Many starting to lose confidence in Bersatu

BUKIT MERTAJAM (March 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the people are beginning to lose confidence with opposition parties especially Parti Bersatu, after several MPs and an assemblyman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) stated their support for the government.

Commenting on the statement of PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is challenging the federal government to declare the six Parliamentary seats and one state seat vacant, Anwar said it is up to the MPs and assemblyman concerned to vacant their seats.

“The people are beginning to lose confidence especially in Bersatu,” he told journalists after attending a Goodwill Gathering with the Royal Malaysian Police here today.

The six MPs from Bersatu who have declared their support for the Prime Minister are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

The assemblyman involved is Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Klang).

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Anwar said he wants police personnel to step up their efforts to protect the people especially women and children.

“Yesterday, we celebrated International Women’s Day and women are still complaining about sexual harrassment.

“I will act decisively to save our people and country. So I am asking for the cooperation of the police to be more alert against such acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also announced an immediate approval of RM1 million for the ongoing construction of the police quarters in Seberang Jaya as well as RM500,000 for the construction of a prayer hall at the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters to improve the comfort and welfare of police personnel.

Also present were Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. – Bernama