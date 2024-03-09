Army training exercise in Lundu to enhance combat readiness of Third Infantry Brigade

KUCHING (March 9): The just-concluded ‘Satria Perkasa-Field Training Exercise’ (FTX) in Lundu near here aligned with the Malaysian Armed Forces’ objective of always enhancing the combat readiness of their troops.

According to Eastern Field Command Commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi, the execution of such exercise is also meant to strengthen the camaraderie and cooperation among the military officers and members of various ranks.

He said this at the closing ceremony of the eight-day ‘Satria Perkasa FTX’ on Friday, which had involved members of the Third Infantry Brigade.

In a statement released by the First Infantry Division, the FTX meant to test the firepower, as well as the strength, capabilities and movements of the brigade in defending their areas of responsibility.

“It is also aimed at building and enhancing the individual and collective skills, which are all required in achieving the vision and mission of the Third Infantry Brigade.

“The FTX evaluates the efficiency of command and control, along with logistical management, both at the formation and unit levels. It aims to enhance coordination effectiveness in tactical manoeuvres, mobility, and the integration of combined firepower,” said the First Infantry Division.

In his speech, Mohd Sofi expressed appreciation to the Sarawak government, the district officers and the local community leaders for their support and cooperation rendered throughout the exercise.

“Also, congratulations and commendations to all of the troops who are involved in the execution of this exercise.

“Overall, this FTX has provided exposure and knowledge in terms of tactics, techniques, and procedures, as well as valuable experience for all of the participants,” said Mohd Sofi at the event, where First Infantry Division Commander Maj-Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis was also present.