KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): A newborn baby boy is believed to have died after being thrown from a high-rise building in Sri Petaling, here today.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the Sri Petaling Police Station was informed of the incident at about 2.30pm.

“The baby is believed to have been thrown from one of the upper floors of a condominium building, resulting in severe head injuries,” he said in a statement. – Bernama