Bomba cordons off area around landslip at Jalan Serian-Tebedu

KUCHING (March 9): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has cordoned off an area which experienced a landslip at Kampung Riih Mawang, Jalan Serian-Tebedu at 8am today.

In a statement, it said the affected area occurred along the main dirt road leading to a house in the village.

According to personnel from the Serian firestation, the landslip has affected about 15 metres of the dirt road, rendering it no longer accessible to vehicles.

The area was also monitored for other signs of danger, and was cordoned off with a tape barrier to deter any vehicles from entering.

The operation ended at 9.30am.