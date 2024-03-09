Bootcamp enhances Sabah students’ digital literacy

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): The seventh cohort of PETRONAS BeDigital Bootcamp concluded on a high note with a total of 100 students from Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Universiti Teknologi MARA and University College Sabah Foundation completing the 12-day curated programme.

The BeDigital Bootcamp is aimed at enhancing local undergraduates’ digital literacy for higher employability, while meeting the demands of current and future job markets.

It is in line with Malaysia’s digital economic aspirations as well as Sabah-PETRONAS Human Capital Development Agenda.

Present at the closing ceremony held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) was Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun, Finance Minister of Sabah, who commended PETRONAS for its dynamic talent development efforts contributing to the progress of the state.

“Investing in skills development is not just an investment in individuals or corporations; it’s also an investment towards progress and prosperity of the state. It is heartening to see the dedication of participants, working teams, trainers and partners here.

“I am confident that such concerted efforts towards a common goal will contribute significantly to our economic growth and development, propelling the state and the nation forward,” he added.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Datuk K Y Mustafa, member of PETRONAS Board of Directors, and Datuk Ir Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President, Malaysia Petroleum Management, PETRONAS.

Aadrin Azly, Vice President of Group Technology & Commercialisation at PETRONAS, said that the BeDigital Bootcamp is a key part of PETRONAS’ dedication to talent development and nation building.

“With this bootcamp, students can prepare for jobs and technologies that don’t yet exist in order to solve problems that we don’t even know are problems yet. By equipping students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age, we can empower them to become active contributors to Malaysia’s growth and development.

“We will continue working with educational institutions, industry players and hiring partners to enable communities with digital skills that will help today’s students become tomorrow’s leaders. To achieve this, we have expanded the programme to reach more areas across the country with three more cohorts added this year,” he said.

Five conditional job opportunities were offered by PETRONAS and the programmes’ hiring partners namely PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, Quorum Software and Wehaya Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, 17 internship placements are provided by PETRONAS, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, Kota Kinabalu Marriott Hotel and Wehaya Sdn Bhd.

The modules of BeDigital Bootcamp are designed to enhance students’ job prospects, improve marketability, and explore digital entrepreneurships.

They include in-demand digital skills such as artificial intelligence and cyber security, as well as effective presentation skills experienced through a “shark tank pitch”.

Being part of PETRONAS BeDigital Bootcamp has been nothing short of a rewarding experience for Hafiez Amir, for getting an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new challenges.

The 23-year-old Administrative Science student of Universiti Teknology MARA, Sabah was among 100 students selected to participate in the seventh cohort of the digital upskilling programme.

“Joining the bootcamp holds significant meaning for me as I am the first in my family to attend university and have come this far.

“This programme serves as a preparatory ground before I enter the actual workforce. I particularly appreciate the fun and engaging cybersecurity module, which not only enhances our cognitive abilities but also fosters teamwork among individuals with diverse capabilities, strengths, skills, and backgrounds,” he added.

For Claira Anak Lujum, joining the bootcamp is a significant step towards her dream of joining the oil and gas industry, as encouraged by her late brother, who passed away last year.

“A few years ago, I had a conversation with my brother, who worked in the oil and gas industry. I was inspired by the challenges, despite it being traditionally male-dominated, and he encouraged me to pursue my interest in the field.

“I endeavour to broaden my knowledge and continuously upskill myself to prepare for the industry that I am interested in. Joining the bootcamp marks the first step towards achieving my goal, hoping to make my parents and brother proud,” added the 25-year-old Human Resource Economics student of University Malaysia Sabah.

PETRONAS BeDigital Bootcamp was first introduced in Kota Kinabalu in March and August 2022, with 18 and 50 students respectively.

Last year, in addition to Sabah, the programme was expanded to Sarawak and the East Coast region in peninsular Malaysia.

In total, the bootcamp has been participated by 563 students from 16 local universities across Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

To date, 192 conditional employment offers were issued.

Over 80 hiring partners nationwide have joined PETRONAS in this initiative since its inception including Sabah Net Sdn Bhd, Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd, Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd and Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd.