Call made on S’wak’s private sector to rival global standards

KUCHING (March 9): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian has called upon Sarawak’s private sector to actively seek collaboration opportunities and in the process, assert the state’s potential of rivalling global standards.

Dismissing geographical constraints, Dr Sim encourages local entities to recognise that success is not contingent on location and that Sarawak can stand on par with any region globally.

“I urge all the private sectors as well as universities to look for opportunities, see how you can collaborate.

“We are in the jungle of Borneo, but we can be as good as anywhere else in the world,” he emphasised.

In this regard, Dr Sim – also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government – commended the collaborative efforts of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and BioTective Sdn Bhd via a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for research and development on a ‘Next Generation Disease Resource Centre’ (NXDRC), inked during a ceremony at Swinburne Sarawak campus here yesterday.

The ceremony also marked the launch of the Swinburne Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Empowerment Programme – an innovative initiative aimed at equipping companies and industries with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the transformative power of AI and digital solutions.

“Today’s (yesterday’s) collaboration between Swinburne University and BioTective sets a positive example for others to follow,” acknowledged Dr Sim, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in driving Sarawak’s progress.

Looking forward to Year 2026, the Deputy Premier underscored the unprecedented opportunity for Sarawakian students to pursue free tertiary education at state-owned universities.

However, he also cautioned that failing to optimise these opportunities could result in missed chances that would, otherwise, benefit other universities.

“Come 2026, you’re going to have unprecedented opportunities. If you don’t optimise it, they will not stop here and go to other universities, and I hope that you’re on the right track,” he said, stressing the importance of proactive measures for the benefit of Sarawak’s nation-building endeavours.

Dr Sim also outlined Sarawak’s ambitious goal for 2030, aiming to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM282 billion.

He emphasised on inclusive education and social intervention, noting the construction of five international schools and the commitment to providing free education to 50 per cent of students from the B40 (low-income) socio-economic group.

“Each of us plays our role. Don’t just look at yourselves as playing a role at Swinburne or in BioTective; you are part of Sarawak nation-building, whether you like it or not.

“Home is here – it is your home, it is my home,” he said.

Dr Sim also stressed on the importance of education, biotechnology, AI, and the digital and green economy, stating that these areas would power up Sarawak’s growth and success by 2030.

Representing Swinburne Sarawak at the event yesterday was its deputy pro vice-chancellor (research) Prof Ida Fatimawati Adi Badiozaman, who exchanged the MoA documents with BioTective chief executive Peter Ting.

Also present were Swinburne research team leader Prof Patrick Then, BioTective director William Liang and Hock Seng Lee Bhd executive director Simon Lau.