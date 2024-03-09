CEO: Yayasan Peneraju out to support 10,000 S’wak Bumiputera talents

KUCHING (March 9): Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera aims to fund another 10,000 new Sarawak Bumiputera talents specialising in finance, accounting and technology.

Its chief executive officer Ibrahim Sani says this is important in order to meet Sarawak’s goal of becoming a regional green energy hub by 2030.

“We want to increase the number of beneficiaries of this benefit with the talents of Bumiputera in Sarawak.

“We want to double the existing enrolment numbers where we will focus on high impact skills,” he said in an interview with The Borneo Post.

According to Ibrahim, to date Yayasan Peneraju has funded 2,000 beneficiaries from Sarawak, the majority of whom are those in Kuching.

He said while it was a good start, there was still a lack of participation from this community in other parts of Sarawak.

“The total enrollment so far from Sarawak and Sabah, we can sum it up at 5,000.

“We’re very satisfied with the existing enrollment. Having such numbers is good enough for us to start with, but they are still lower than the initial target, where we want to double this number up to 10,000 within the next five years.

“We also want to double the number of the Bumiputera talents not only from Kuching, but also from other parts of Sarawak like Miri, Bintulu, Mukah and Sibu.

“We also hope to enrol more Bumiputera talents from the rural areas,” he said, adding that Yayasan Peneraju currently enrol talents through its partnership with Sarawak Skills Development Centre, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

“We currently work with these institutions and we want to understand what the constraints are because one of our challenges is to ensure that the training we provide can reach all corners of Sarawak,” added Ibrahim.