Church of Sts. Peter and Paul in Mukah to hold prayer session for late Taib Mahmud

KUCHING (March 9): The Church of Sts. Peter and Paul in Mukah will hold a prayer session for the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during its sunset mass this evening.

Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib shared this on her Facebook page, and said it was organised by the P213 Mukah service centre and the church.

Hanifah, who is Taib’s youngest daughter, invited those of Christian faith in Mukah and surrounding areas to join the event.

Her post added there would be a reception hosted by her at the Catholic Hall after the mass.

Taib, who was former Head of State, passed away Feb 21 at the age of 87.