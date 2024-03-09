Deputy SS: 3,000 volunteers registered for Sukma XXI

KUCHING (March 9): The Department of Youth and Sports has already registered approximately 3,000 volunteers in preparation for the highly anticipated 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) scheduled for August this year.

According to Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy State Secretary and Chief Executive Officer for the games, training sessions for these volunteers who will play a crucial role in the smooth execution of Sukma 2024 is set to commence shortly.

Highlighting the extensive planning efforts, Hii revealed the establishment of 25 working committees comprising representatives from various ministries, departments, government agencies, private entities, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“These committees play a pivotal role in the planning, execution, and coordination of Sukma, which stands as the country’s most significant sporting event for young athletes.

“Responsible for various aspects of organising the sports event, they ensure smooth operations from initial planning to event closure,” he said.

He was speaking during the launch of Sukma XXI and Para Sukma XXI at Pullman Hotel here today.

With only 161 days remaining until Sukma 2024, Hii stressed the importance of collaboration among ministries and agencies to ensure the event’s success.

“Collaboration is key between all stakeholders involved, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development of Sarawak, and other relevant bodies,” he added.

In further announcements, Hii disclosed plans for promotional visits to all states in May and revealed that the Sukma baton relay will traverse Sarawak in May, covering all 12 divisions from Limbang to Kuching.

He also expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the launch of Sukma 2024.

“We hope for a smooth and successful event, and we welcome the participation of all states, including Brunei Darussalam, in the Malaysia Games, scheduled for August 17-24, 2024, and the Malaysia Para Games, scheduled for September 20-28, 2024,” he said.