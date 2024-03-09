Education DG: 6,000 new teachers to be posted nationwide next month

Sunday, March 10
Azman said this would address the shortage of school teachers across the country, including in Sarawak. – Bernama photo

KUCHING (March 9): A total of 6,000 new teachers will be posted nationwide next month, said Education director-general Azman Adnan.

He said this would address the shortage of school teachers across the country, including in Sarawak.

“We will announce the placement for these 6,000 teachers nationwide from time to time, taking into account Sarawak as well,” he told reporters after the launch of the Mass Movement Campaign: #thankyouteachers 2024 at the Hikmah Exchange Event Centre (HEEC) here today.

He said this when asked about the shortage of some 2,000 teachers in Sarawak currently.

He said that as of December last year, 1,100 new teachers had been placed in Sarawak, comprising graduates from public and private universities. – Bernama

