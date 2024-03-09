El Nino will end by end of March in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Sabah is currently experiencing the El Nino weather phenomenon which is expected to be over by the end of this month.

Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia Director General Datuk Ts. Nor Hisham Mohammad said based on a forecast from the Meteorological Department, the hot spell is expected to last until the end of March.

Nor Hisham said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) had always been ready to face such phenomena which is part of their tasks.

“I have instructed all Bomba districts to be ready, especially in terms of logistics, financial and equipment.

“In terms of manpower, I leave it to the discretion of each state Bomba director to decide on when, where and why they need additional manpower.

“We will also work and coordinate with other government agencies such as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), State Water Department and the Department of Environment (DOE),” he said.

Nor Hisham said this during the Fire Safety Campaign with Community Firefighters, Water Safety Activity and Emergency Response Team (ERT) programme at Likas Stadium, here on Saturday.

Present were Federal State Secretary Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Director Abdul Razak Muda and Sabah National Security Council Director Datuk Noor Alam Khan A Wahid Khan.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said he had also instructed all state Bomba to work together with oil palm plantation operators in maintaining their water level which is required by the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification, and Sustainable Palm Oil Certification (RSPO).

“This is to ensure that if we can maintain the water level in drainage and ditches especially in the forest or open space, it can prevent the fire from spreading further in an event of an open burning or bush fire.

“This can be achieved if they, oil palm plantation operators, can control and check their dam within their compound,” he said.