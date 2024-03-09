Kapit boat tragedy: Police officer Jonathan identified as one of two bodies found today

SIBU (March 9): The two bodies recovered today have been confirmed as two of the four victims of the capsized boat incident in the Batang Baleh river in Kapit.

The deceased were identified as one of the missing police officers Sergeant Jonathan Lambet, and civilian Jack Balan.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, the first body, Jack, was found near Pulau Kerto around 10am this morning, while Jonathan was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team around 4pm some 5km from where the boat had capsized near SK Lepong Baleh.

He said the SAR operation was adjourned at 6pm and will resume tomorrow for the remaining two missing individuals.

The two still yet to be found are police officer Const Iskandar Ibrahim, and civilian Amerson John Nain.