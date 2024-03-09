Kapit capsized boat SAR: Divers unable to be deployed due to challenging river conditions

SIBU (March 9): Divers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) have yet to be deployed for the search and rescue (SAR) operation of four missing individuals of a capsized boat in Kapit due to inclement river conditions.

Bomba Zone 4 chief Andy Alie said the strong river currents and zero visibility made it unfeasible to deploy the divers.

He added the radius of the search will be expanded today.

“The search area will be expanded until Song Wharf with a radius of 5km,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Meanwhile, it was reported that two policemen are among those still mising after the boat they were in capsized in the Rajang River.

Kapit district police chief DSP Rohana Nanu when contacted had said Corporal Iskandar Ibrahim and Sergeant Jonathan Lambet were on duty that fateful day, and were transporting explosives on the boat to the road construction site in Nanga Tulie for rock blasting.

The two others still missing are civilians Amerson John Nain and Jack Balan, while Moses Ngui managed to be rescued.

Bomba Kapit received the distress call at 5.24pm on March 7.