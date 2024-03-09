Kuching South mayor: Jln Ewe Hai fire not caused by burning parked vehicle

KUCHING (March 9): The fire at Jalan Ewe Hai here which destroyed several old shophouses yesterday was not caused by a parked vehicle that caught fire, according to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“To my knowledge, the car which was said to have caught fire is not an abandoned car, and it caught fire because of the fire from the shoplot near it.

“Another car also caught fire because the owner could not locate the car key to remove it in time. The fire was already too strong for them to get near their cars. And the car that caught fire was not the source of the whole incident.

“The owners wanted to remove their cars too, but they could not make it (in time),” he said in his weekly Facebook Live stream ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

Wee also addressed questions from some quarters on why the firefighters focused on ‘saving’ the cars first instead of the shoplots.

“In my opinion, there was fuel in the cars and if the firefighters did not put out the fire on the cars first, it may be worse. The firefighters took care of the cars that caught fire to stop the spread of the fire.

“I understand that some quarters are angry but do not take it out at Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department). Our firefighters have tried their best, so for God’s sake, don’t lash out at them,” he said.

He said he could not be more shocked and was even sad to find out that an opposition elected representative had hit out at him for being present at the fire scene yesterday.

He said the rep claimed that the Kuching South mayor should not interfere in a Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) area.

“In the event of fire and flood, it is natural for me, being a mayor, and more so a Sarawakian and Kuchingite, to show my concern. What more to say that the street is special to me since I grew up in the area and know the community there very well.

“As a caring city dweller, is it so wrong for me to care for the fire victims there? I don’t show my concern for the sake of publicity, and I am not the one who shows up once in every five years.

“Do not question why I was there after the fire happened. As an elected representative, what have you done and why were you not there? Whatever I do, you criticise. You can perhaps do me a favour by not picking on me.

“I grew up in the area, there is nothing wrong for me to care for the fire victims in Carpenter Street. You should channel your energy to helping those in need,” said Wee.

On a separate matter, Wee said six new rabies cases have been reported in Sarawak this week.

Three in Kuching were recorded in Kpg Sijijak in Batu Kawa, Jalan Simen Raya in Pending, and DBKU, he said.

The remaining cases were recorded in Jalan Sebauh/Pandan in Bintulu, Jalan Jiu Phin in Tondong, Bau, and Kpg Kemintin Klauh in Sri Aman.