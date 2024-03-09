Malaysia to import chicken if no enough supply – Mohamad Sabu

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has assured that there will be enough supply of chicken and meat for the Ramadhan month and Aidilfitri festivity.

He said his ministry is working closely with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA), and other relevant departments and agencies to ensure that the people have sufficient supply of the necessities.

“If there is not enough supply, we can import them from countries that we have trade agreements with like China and Thailand,” he told reporters after officiating the Sabah International Food Expo (SIFEX) 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sabu said in terms of exports, processed food products, especially those with the Malaysian halal status, have been successfully exported to 150 countries with 1.8 billion Muslim population.

He said this market has a lot of potential and with doubled efforts, it is not impossible that one day local products with the Malaysian halal status will not only be concentrated in Muslim majority countries but will also become a product of choice and have high demand in all corners of the world.

“My ministry always support the efforts of local food industry players to develop products and services at the global level through various government incentives whether in the form of advisory services, training, funding grants and tax incentives,” he said.