Pet owners in Miri reminded to ensure pets vaccinated against rabies

MIRI (March 9): Pet owners must ensure their pet dogs or cats are vaccinated against rabies, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said it comes as no surprise that there are many who don’t know the anti-rabies vaccination can properly ensure their pets are protected against the disease.

“Therefore, anti-rabies mass vaccination programmes are here to remind and educate the public,” he told reporters after visiting one such programme today at Dewan Dato Permaisuri in Permyjaya here.

Lee stressed that while there were currently no new rabies cases reported in Miri, it shouldn’t be ignored.

“Because when it happens, it will be too late for us to take action,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

He said the programme today was to allow residents in the area to bring their pets for vaccination without the need to travel too far.

Lee also reminded pet owners to put mouthguards on their pets when bringing them for the anti-rabies vaccination as there is a possibility the pet might unintentionally bite their owner or vet due to the pain during the injection.