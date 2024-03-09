Police nab four men suspected to be linked to three motorcycle theft cases

KUCHING (March 9): Four male suspects aged between 31 and 38 years old were arrested by the police for alleged involvement in three motorcycle theft cases.

District police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said the suspects were arrested by the police in four different locations here.

“It is believed the suspects were involved in three motorcycle theft cases at Jalan Gertak and around Metrocity in Matang,” he said.

During the arrest, the police also seized two motorcycles, one motorcycle helmet and a motorcycle’s petrol tank.

He added a drug test showed three out of the four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Merbin said three of the suspects also had past criminal records for drug, property and violent crimes.

All four suspects are currently under remand until March 12 for investigations under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“The police will also be determining if the suspects were involved in other criminal cases, especially vehicle thefts,” he said.

The police are also calling on the public to come forward with any information regarding crime in their area by calling 082-244444 or heading to the nearest police station.