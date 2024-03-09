PSB meets with SWB to find ways to rectify water supply issue in rural areas

SIBU (March 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his team had a meeting with Sibu Water Board (SWB) yesterday to find ways to resolve water supply issues here, particularly the Bawang Assan area.

Wong said he has received several complaints from people in the rural areas in Sibu, particularly in Bawang Assan.

“There is low water pressure everywhere, particularly the more rural areas like Bawang Assan, Pasai area, Oya and Sibujaya, and so on. There are even water supply interruptions at times.

“So, we get their (SWB) explanation as to how to improve the situation particularly, during festive seasons.

“For instance, it is hard to get water supply for residents staying on the third and fourth floors of flats in Sibujaya due to the low water pressure,” he said.

Adding on, he noted generally that SWB has plans in place to rectify the situation.

“SWB will build water towers. For example, they are going to build two water towers in the Bawang Assan area to store the water at higher altitude for better pressure,” he said.

Wong also learned about the water leakage problems in the water lines both in town and rural areas.

“I was told some of the pipes are leaking and too old, which they (SWB) are planning to replace in stages.

“In fact, SWB has all the plans in place to rectify the situation. Hopefully, by 2026 or 2027, all situations will be improved.

“So, I hope the people will be a bit more patient,” he said.

Also at the meeting were PSB Dudong chairperson Wong Hie Ping, PSB deputy chairman Kong Tze Ling, PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit Head Andrew Shilling, SWB deputy general manager Lau Pon Yin, and SWB engineers Siew Kok Kiong and Loh Wei Lun during the meeting.