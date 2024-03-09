Santubong homestay operator happy to contribute towards orangutan conservation

SANTUBONG (March 9): RB Homestay & Farms has contributed to the conservation of orangutans at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre here, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The owner Ruslan Bujang, also the president of Kuching Pickleball Association (PKA), regards this as an honour, even more so that the homestay is collaborating with Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in the conservation programme.

“RB Homestay & Farms has adopted ‘Anakku’, an 18-year-old orangutan, at the wildlife centre and continues to be its ‘parent’ for two years, and for a start, we are contributing RM500 to SFC.

“The proceeds are from the ‘Crazy Orang Utan Pickleball Challenge’, which took place at RB Homestay and Farms Pickleball Courts yesterday (March 7),” Ruslan told The Borneo Post.

Ruslan said his side would also be holding a similar tournament in conjunction with World Orangutan Day this August.

At the just-concluded tournament, Emilio David and Hairudin Fadzli won after beating the duo of Saperi Rambli and Mohd Farrudin Faiz Sharbini 7-11, 11-0, 11-6.

Meanwhile, third place went to Muhd Fadhil Abdullah-Abner Ian pair after beating Emmanuel David-Ruth Lua Ejau 15-6.

The winner of the losers’ pool was Kenny Tham-Abdurrahim Mohatar, who edged Ruslan Bujang-Naperi Jalin 15-14.

In the ‘Wooden Spoon’, Muhd Asyraff Ahamad-Muhd Saifullah Razali overcame Hamden Moss-Shamsudin Ali 11-8.