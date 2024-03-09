Sarawak’s political stability, stable govt main draw for foreign investment, says minister

MIRI: Sarawak’s political stability, coupled with a stable and progressive government, is among the critical factors which attracts billions of Ringgit in foreign investment, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the state’s economic growth in recent years has been progressive, thanks to the government’s policies.

Moreover, the policy of inclusiveness practised by the Sarawak government, where it takes care of all communities and religions, is also among the factors.

“For example, in Chinese education, the state government has recognised UEC qualifications since the late Tok Nan was Chief Minister, and this has been followed by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our premier has increased allocation for Chinese independent schools from RM3 million to RM10 million in the last few years,” he said in his speech at the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations’ (FCA) Chinese New Year dinner here on Friday.

He added the Sarawak government is the only government in the country which set up the Unit for Other Religions to help other religions in the state.

“Last year, the allocation was RM100 million and this year it has been increased to RM110 million, and the financial assistance is also given to mission schools by the state government,” he said.

During the event, the handing over of two RM5,000 mock cheques to Riam Road Secondary School and SMK Chung Hua Miri was carried out. Both schools have been adopted under FCA for Chinese cultural development.

Also present at the banquet were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi; Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat; Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii; Miri MP Chiew Choon Man; FCA president Datuk David Goh and his wife Datin Ting Lee Chong; and Penghulu Pui Kuan Peng.