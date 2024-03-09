Sesco swiftly addresses reports of frequent power outages at Taman Awam food court

KUCHING (March 9): Sarawak Energy’s operational and retail arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) took swift action to address reported frequent power outages at the Taman Awam food court in Miri.

Sesco’s technical team, in collaboration with the Miri City Council (MCC), conducted on-site investigations on March 6 and confirmed the root cause of the recurring outages as an internal wiring fault.

A press release said Sesco initiated discussions with MCC technicians and identified a faulty circuit breaker as the source of the frequent tripping.

In response, MCC will arrange for its replacement and will aim to mitigate the risk of further disruptions at the food court.

Sesco assured all its electrical facilities at the area are currently in optimal condition.

In the event of outages resulting from incoming supply faults, Sesco’s technical team will immediately address the issue once a report has been received.

For cases of internal faults, premises owners are advised to enlist qualified internal wiring contractors for troubleshooting and maintenance.

Regular inspections are recommended to prevent unnecessary tripping and to minimise the risk of fire hazards.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Sarawak Energy for queries or to report outages by calling its Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, emailing [email protected], via the SEB cares mobile app, web portal or by interacting with virtual agent Carina.