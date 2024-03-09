Sports ministry sec-gen: S’wak hosting Sukma, Para Sukma to have significant impact on state’s development

KUCHING (March 9): The decision to pick Sarawak as the host for the upcoming 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma games is anticipated to have a significant impact on various aspects of the state’s development.

According to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports secretary general Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, these include sports, tourism, and socio-economic sectors.

“The selection of Sarawak as the host for the Sukma and Para Sukma games will provide added value to the people of Sarawak, not only in terms of sports development but also in the tourism and socio-economic sectors with the presence of contingents from across the country,” he said.

He was speaking during the launching of Sukma XXI and Para Sukma XXI at Pullman Hotel here today.

Moreover, Dr Nagulendran emphasised the broader significance of the event beyond sports, noting its potential to foster national unity and integration among diverse ethnic groups.

“Through the organisation of the Sukma and Para Sukma games, we aim to further strengthen the elements of national unity and integration across various ethnicities,” he said.

Encouraging young athletes to make the most of the opportunity, Dr Nagulendran urged them to showcase their potential and elevate their achievements.

“I hope that through the Sukma and Para Sukma games, more champions will emerge, following in the footsteps of past sporting legends,” he remarked.

Dr Nagulendran also stressed the importance of implementing safe sports practices outlined in the Safe Sport Code, aiming to create a secure environment for athletes.

“I hope this event will serve as an example in creating a safe sports environment based on the Safe Sport Code launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” he said.

Commending the Sarawak government for its commitment to hosting the games, Dr Nagulendran expressed gratitude for their willingness to undertake such a significant responsibility.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the Sarawak government on the successful launch event and extend my heartfelt thanks for their unwavering support in hosting the largest sporting event of the year,” he said.

He concluded with optimism for the future of Malaysian sports, expressing hope that the Sukma and Para Sukma games would propel the continuous development and enhancement of national athletes.

“With the organisation of the Sukma and Para Sukma games in 2024, I believe that the ongoing development of national athletes will continue to be accelerated and strengthened.

“Let us unite as one family, shoulder to shoulder, to make the 21st Malaysia Games a catalyst for a leap in the country’s sports development performance,” he said.

Dr Nagulendran was representing Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh at the event.