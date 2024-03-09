Sukma 2024 mascots revealed

KUCHING (March 9): A fresh take on Sarawak’s beloved Rhinoceros Hornbill mascots, Satria and Satrina, has been revealed for Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024, embodying the essence of sportsmanship with a renewed style.

The unveiling took place during the launch of Sukma 2024 at Pullman Hotel here today, where Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presented the prizes to the mascots’ designer, Ikhbar Ruzaini Abang@Ebai.

Ikhbar, a 42-year-old freelance designer, was awarded a cash prize of RM10,000 and a trophy for his innovative design.

In an interview with reporters after the launching ceremony, Ikhbar shared insights into the meticulous design process.

“I designed a fresh look for the two mascots from head to toe.

“To an extent, I collaborated with Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to learn more about the detailed nature of the hornbills and prevent any issue of sensitivity relating to the animal,” he explained.

He further elaborated on the intricate details of the design, incorporating complex coloring while staying true to the colors of the Sarawak flag — red, yellow, and black.

Ikhbar revealed that he crafted a total of 47 different icons for the mascots, depicting them in various sports actions, with 37 icons representing different sports and 10 icons dedicated to Para Sukma events.

In addition to Ikhbar’s achievement, the launching ceremony celebrated the contributions of two other winners.

Azrilalfatt Hassim was recognised for creating Sukma 2024’s new logo, receiving a cash prize of RM10,000 and a trophy.

Meanwhile, Kaderi Awang Lihi was honored for composing the official song titled ‘Sukma Sarawak, Kesukanan dan Perpaduan’, bagging a cash prize of RM20,000 and a trophy.