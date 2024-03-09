Swinburne S’wak, BioTective ink MoA to advance digital healthcare

KUCHING (March 9): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and BioTective Sdn Bhd, the digital healthcare division under Ubisson Sdn Bhd, have formalised their partnership through a memorandum of agreement (MoA).

The agreement, aimed at advancing healthcare technology, particularly in the realm of digital solutions, was solidified during the MoA exchange ceremony held at Swinburne Sarawak here yesterday.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from both institutions and witnessed by state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, marking a significant step towards the realisation of a Next Generation Disease Resource Centre (NXDRC).

Representing Swinburne Sarawak, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) Prof Dr Ida Fatimawati Adi Badiozaman exchanged MoA documents with BioTective CEO Peter Ting Yiik Pung.

This collaboration builds upon the success of a previous MoA between Swinburne Sarawak and Ubisson in 2021, which led to the development of the BioTectiveTM Disease Resource Centre (DRC).

The BioTectiveTM DRC, a digital healthcare platform, focuses on local content, virtual healthcare services, and remote monitoring, providing an integrated and cost-effective system for healthcare management, particularly in diabetic monitoring and management.

To further enhance the BioTectiveTM DRC, the new MoA identifies two critical areas of research interest: cybersecurity to fortify platform security and artificial intelligence to augment the DRC’s future capabilities in predictive modelling and large language modelling.

With these improvements, NXDRC will prioritise futuristic features of the platform, built on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies.

The ceremony also marked the launch of the Swinburne AI & Digital Empowerment Program, an innovative initiative aimed at equipping companies and industries with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the transformative power of AI and digital solutions.

By actively engaging with companies from various sectors, this program hopes to collaboratively design, develop and deploy technology solutions to help companies step forward into the new digital economy.

In his speech, Dr Sim highlighted the crucial role of technology in healthcare, emphasising the need for innovation and embracing advancements for Sarawak’s future.

He commended Swinburne’s role in education and talent development, recognising its contribution to Sarawak’s nation-building efforts in digital economy and green energy.

“The AI is a part of our daily life. We must embrace AI because otherwise, you’ll get left out,” he asserted, underlining the inevitability of AI’s integration into daily life.

He also stressed the importance of private partnerships and talent development for Sarawak’s progress.

Dr Sim also encouraged active participation from all sectors.

“Each of us plays our role. Don’t just look at yourselves as playing a role at Swinburne or play a role at BioTective; you are part of Sarawak nation building, whether you like it or not. Home is here, is your home, is my home,” he added.

The collaboration between Swinburne Sarawak and BioTective signifies a significant stride towards advancing healthcare technology and fostering innovation in Sarawak, aligning with the state’s Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 and Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Also present were Swinburne research team leader Prof Patrick Then, BioTective director William Liang Tak Chiang and Hock Seng Lee Bhd executive director Simon Lau Kiing Kang.