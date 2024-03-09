Teen motorcyclist perishes in collision with lorry in Miri

MIRI (March 9): A teenage boy died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a lorry and dragged onto the middle of the road at a traffic light intersection at Jalan Tudan here on Friday afternoon.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the police received information about the incident at 5.45pm.

“The accident involved a lorry driven by a 42-year-old man and a motorcycle ridden by a 17-year-old youth.

“Investigations found both vehicles had stopped at the traffic light and when it turned green, the lorry continued its journey without noticing the motorcycle in front of it and it hit the motorcycle and dragged it onto the middle of the road,” he said in a media statement here today.

Alexson said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Miri Hospital medical officers.

“Based on the police report, an investigation paper was opened and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He also requested the public with any information regarding this case to contact investigating officer Inspector Arif Hidayat Darman at 017-8290471 or the Miri Traffic Police Station at 085-433587.