Tiong: Employers, managements urged to establish more inclusive workplace

SIBU (March 9): A call has been made upon employers and the managements to create a more inclusive workplace environment and do away with outdated practices such as unequal pay and different promotional opportunities.

In stating this, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing says the country’s economic prosperity does not entirely depend on men, as women also play a big role in today’s industry.

“In this 21st century, a double-paying family has become the norm in society.

“Women also need to go out to work and earn money in order to support their families. They shoulder most of the family’s work along with the children’s education, making it a challenge for most women to balance between family and career.

“Therefore, I call upon employers and the management of companies to create a more inclusive workplace environment, especially to do away with outdated practices like unequal pay and different promotional opportunities,” said Tiong.

His speech was read by Councillor Datuk Teo Boon Siew at a dinner event hosted by the Chinese Women Welfare Association at SM Wong Nai Siong Hall here Friday, in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

On another subject, Tiong expressed hope that the Chinese Women Welfare Association could always uphold the spirit of mutual assistance and also share information with the community.

“In order to further improve the status of women and break the restrictions caused by gender stereotypes, the women in our society, especially those with families, should be able to get the resources that they need to break through the bottlenecks and challenges in life, creating their own achievements and practical ideals.

“I hope the Chinese Women’s Welfare Association can play its role in highlighting this, and share a series of useful information to the community like welfare applications, entrepreneurial loans and legal aids.

“This can boost the real potential of women, for them to become a strong force out to drive the development of our country,” Tiong added.

About 1,000 people attended the event, including Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, and Lanang MP’s representative Stanley Chiew.