Uggah: Tanjung Sebekut to be developed into S’wak’s new ‘rice bowl’

KUCHING (March 9): Tanjung Sebekut area in Spaoh will be developed into the new rice bowl for Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He revealed Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had given his consent for this development.

“Farmers will be planting the (new) padi hybrid which will allow two harvests per year,” he said at the Bukit Saban-level Women’s Day in Spaoh today.

He also announced that the Bebuling short take off and landing airport (STOLport) is expected to be completed next year, and together with the Pan Borneo Highway, agricultural products and products from Bukit Saban would reach the markets quicker.

“To train and create modern farmers, we have the Bebuling Agropark which is being worked out besides the collecting, processing and packaging centre near the Bebuling STOLport which is being constructed,” said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

According to him again, he and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu would do their best to turn Bukit Saban into another leading food producing area in the state.

“Our plans are to provide the planting materials, the breeding stocks, the latest technology.

“We will use the RM200 million allocation from the Betong Division Development Agency.

“We will use this fund to help develop suitable agricultural programmes and other income generating activities,” he said.

On another matter, Uggah commended the womenfolk of Bukit Saban for their commitment and loyalty in supporting the government.

He said that come every election, they are always at the forefront in the campaignings and ensuring that voters support the candidates from the government.

“They are the backbone of the GPS government. We are truly indebted to them for their deep sense of duty and loyalty to the party struggles and more importantly, in contributing to the success of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates.

“We wish to thank them all from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

He also called on them to give the same commitment in assisting the government with two agenda namely in promoting academic excellence among rural students and in generating income through the relevant economic activities.

Meanwhile, Dr Richard in his speech earlier said womenfolk would continue to face many challenges like inequality issues and discrimination.

But he was confident the situation would change for the better with greater awareness and acceptance of gender equality to pave the way for greater women empowerment.