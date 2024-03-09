Unidentified body believed to be a victim of the Kapit boat tragedy found near Pulau Kerto

SIBU (March 9): The body of a man believed to be one of the four victims of the boat capsized incident in the Batang Baleh river near SK Lepong Baleh in Kapit has been found over 100km away in the Rajang River near Pulau Kerto this morning.

According to a police source, the body was found floating in the water by the public around 11.30am before being retrieved to Sibu Region 5 Marine Police Base.

“The body was handed over to the police and sent to the Sibu Hospital for an autopsy at 1.45pm this afternoon,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the police received another information from the public who claimed to have seen a body in the waters of Batang Lebaan around 11.40am.

However, a police team deployed to the location did not find the body, which may have drifted towards Bintangor or Muara Serdeng.

At the time of writing, the identity of the body found near Pulau Kerto is still unknown.

Kapit District Police Chief DSP Rohana Nanu when contacted confirmed a report regarding the discovery of the body.

“We have been informed about the discovery of a body but the identity of the body is still unknown,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that two policemen are among the four still missing after the boat they were in capsized on Thursday.

Rohana yesterday said Corporal Iskandar Ibrahim and Sergeant Jonathan Lambet were on duty that day, transporting explosives on the boat to the road construction site in Nanga Tulie for rock blasting.

The two others still missing are civilians Amerson John Nain and Jack Balan, while Moses Ngui managed to be rescued.