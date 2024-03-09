Unidentified body believed to be third Kapit boat tragedy victim found in Meradong

SIBU (March 9): A body believed to be the third victim of the Kapit boat tragedy has been found near Tanjung Singat in Meradong, Bintangor near here today.

According to Kapit District police chief Rohana Nanu, the body has yet to be definitively identified.

“The body had been taken to Sibu Hospital for further action. The identification process by family members is expected to be done soon,” she said when contacted.

Earlier, two bodies of the Kapit capsized boat incident were recovered, They were identified as police officer Sergeant Jonathan Lambet, and civilian Jack Balan.

Two others yet to be found are police officer Const Iskandar Ibrahim, and civilian Amerson John Nain.