KUCHING (March 9): Several divisions in Sarawak are expected to experience wet weather until tomorrow (March 10), according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In an alert issued yesterday, MetMalaysia warned that continuous rain can be expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit.