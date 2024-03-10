1,900 East Malaysians run for harmony

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Some people participated in the 5km and 10km Harmony Run/Walk to promote cultural diversity awareness here on Saturday.

Organised by the KSRun Athletic Club, the run was flagged off simultaneously from Padang Merdeka.

Eight hundred participants chose the 5km route to Sacred Heart Church and back, while the remaining opted for the longer route covering the four houses of worship – the Sacred Heart Church, Peak Nam Toong Temple, Sikh Gurdawara Temple and the State Mosque.

Father Terans Thaddeus of Sacred Heart Church, Sikh Gudwara Temple President Datuk Ram Singh and Lee Sze Meu of the Peak Nam Toong Temple marked the official launch of the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Also present were organising chairperson Wendy John and Band of Gorilla director Syahfique Eizwan.

“Apart from our sponsors, we would like to thank all the participants for supporting this event.

“The Harmony Run/Walk demonstrates that despite our diverse religious beliefs, skin colors, and cultural backgrounds in East Malaysia, we can co-exist harmoniously,” said Wendy in a statement on Sunday.

Among the sponsors were the Sabah Tourism Board, Band of Gorilla director Syahfique Eizwan, Royal Malaysian Police, Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Nestle, University College Sabah Foundation director Dr Rafiq Idris, The Monzsters, SSBS communication team, the Persatuan Tarian-Tarian Naga dan Singa Lee Kiong Sabah and Imago Shopping Mall.

“We look forward to Harmony Run/Walk 2.0, hoping to attract more participants from across Malaysia to support this meaningful initiative,” she said.