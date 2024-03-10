Body found in Btg Lebaan identified as third victim of Kapit boat tragedy

SIBU (March 10): A body found in Batang Lebaan here yesterday has been identified as the third victim of the Kapit boat tragedy.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement said the body of Amerson John Nain, 47, was identified by his family members at Sibu Hospital at around noon today.

“The last victim, Constable Iskandar Ibrahim, 28, has yet to be found,” the statement added.

In the incident on March 7, four persons went missing while another survived after the boat they were travelling on capsized near SK Lepong Balleh in Kapit.

Moses Ngui, 47, who survived the incident was rescued by members of the public.

Three bodies were recovered yesterday. They were the boat operator Jack Balan, 45, police officer Sgt Jonathan Lambet, 51 and civilian Amerson.

Meanwhile, the statement said the search and rescue operation (SAR) which entered its fourth day today was divided into two sectors with the search focusing on a five-kilometre radius.

Sector A would cover from Kapit up to the tragedy location while Sector B would be searching from Kapit to Song.

The SAR operation is also assisted by the police’s drone unit.