Body of crocodile attack victim found in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The body of a 57-year-old man believed to be a crocodile attack victim, was found near Kampung Mangga, Kalabakan on Saturday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a team rushed to the scene, 89 kilometres away from the Tawau Fire Station, upon being alerted at 4.35pm.

“The body of Asmadi Harun was found by villagers around 500 metres from where he was reported missing on the second day of the search and rescue (SAR) mission.

“The body was sent to the Tawau Hospital Forensics Unit by police before the team arrived at the scene,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to witnesses, the victim was attacked by a crocodile when looking for mussels near the downstream with two family members.