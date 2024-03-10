CT Academic Services holds education fair in Miri

MIRI (March 10): The CT Education Fair 2024 kicks off today at Grand Palace Hotel here, open from 1pm to 5pm.

The event is specifically meant for school-leavers who have undergone Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) examinations, who are looking for attractive discounts and scholarships to further their studies to the tertiary level.

Organised by CT Academic Services, the fair welcomes students who are keen on seeking tertiary education in Australia, the UK and Singapore, where representatives of institutions in these countries are promoting their programmes during this one-day event.

Popular pathway colleges in Australia, the UK and Singapore are offering affordable foundation, Year 12, and bridging programmes.

The representatives are at the fair to provide insights on their programmes with on-the-spot applications and enquiries for degree, masters, and PhD’s also available.

Students with a knack for design may enrol to The One Academy, a higher education centre focusing on arts and design, creativity and technology leading to innovation and developments within the creative services industry.

Taylor’s University and UCSI University will also be providing either direct entry or pathway entry to Medicine, Pharmacy, Optometry and Nursing programmes.

In addition, UCSI University offers other courses such as Biotechnology, Actuarial Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Childhood Education, Media, Design Music and many others.

James Cook University (JCU) in Singapore provides the opportunity for students to obtain Australian qualifications, and this institution still remains a popular choice as students could pay their fees in Singapore dollar.

JCU provides a wide range of programmes that include Aquaculture, Commerce, Internet of Things, Psychological Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Early Childhood Education.

Another state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility is Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, which offers courses in Arts, Business, Design, Education, Engineering, Computing and Science, and it also awards students with a globally-recognised degree qualification.

Swinburne Sarawak is in collaboration with Yayasan Sarawak IN offering special bursary and loan schemeS for eligible Sarawakian students who enrol into its programmes of studies.

Curtin University Malaysia provides students with a strong international focus with globally recognised programmes that prepare students to work in competitive markets. It offers programmes such as Commerce, Media, Engineering, Computing, Psychological Science, Technology, Applied Science and Geology.

Other confirmed universities joining the fair are Segi College Sarawak, PSB Academy Singapore, and Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS).

Officers from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) are also present to provide information and assist students regarding loan applications.

Prospective students should bring along their academic transcripts, or relevant education certificates along with their identification documents as attending universities are offering rebates, discounts, bursaries, and scholarships to those who have excelled in their examinations.

CT Academic Services has been a professional further study counselling centre in Miri for 24 years, helping to send thousands of students to local and overseas institutions.

It is a one-stop education centre assisting students and parents with college and university applications, student visa, hostel arrangements and course counselling.

Additionally, the company has also extended its services to Australia migration and other post-study working visas. The centre has a licensed migration specialist from Australia who is able to assist clients professionally.

For more information, contact Crystal via 085-438 830 / 013-830 7830, Hui Nee via 010-912 8830, Yuh Yeu via 010-560 8830, or Angelyn via 016-850 8830.

CT Academic Services office is located on Lot 618, Level 1 of Pelita Commercial Centre here.