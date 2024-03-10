DPM: No compromise when it comes to protecting Malaysia’s sovereignty

KUCHING (March 10): There is no compromise when it comes to Malaysia upholding the nation’s sovereignty, and protecting it against threats from any foreign party.

This was voiced out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof when met by reporters here today, in referring to the demand made a self-styled group, United Tausug Citizens (UTC) People of the Sultanate of Sulu for the Malaysian government to make an immediate payment of US$15 billion in ‘cession money’, and also to recognise the UTC as a sovereign and independent ‘State Kingdom’.

“I believe our Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is looking at the matter closely.

“But whatever it is, I believe we will win (the case) because we already won last year against (rogue arbitrator) Dr Gonzalo Stampa, who was convicted by Madrid Criminal Court.

“That’s why they are making a similar attempt of asking the tribunal, looking for opportunities.

“But whatever it is, we are always ready to take action. The Malaysian government will take action in defending our sovereignty and proving that such a claim is wrong,” he said when met at the ‘Fajr and Run #subuhmacamjumaat’ Programme’ at Masjid Al-Quddus in Taman Sri Wangi here.

Fadillah, the Petra Jaya MP, also said the UTC might be guided and supported by the same third party.

For the record, Malaysia had previously defeated an attempt by the self-proclaimed heirs of Sultan Jamalul Kiran II, based on a fraudulent arbitration award issued by Stampa, who was convicted by Madrid Criminal Court early this year to six-month imprisonment and one-year disqualification from practising as an arbitrator.

“I think, there might be a funder behind it (claim attempt by UTC). It’s like that because people can use all different kinds of names to make demands,” said Fadillah.

In a statement last Saturday, Azalina said Malaysia rejected what it described as ‘frivolous claims’ by UTC, which called itself the ‘rightful custodians of the Sultanate of Sulu Territory’ and had further threatened to commence legal action against Malaysia in the US.

“This represents the latest frivolous and baseless attempt by a group to claim sovereignty over Malaysian territory and to extort unfounded payments from Malaysia.”

Azalina went on to say that the Sulu Sultanate had been defunct for several decades, and it was not recognised by any sovereign state or international organisation.

“Malaysia has never recognised the legitimacy of claims over the sovereignty, territoty and natural resources of Sabah.

“The Malaysian government once again emphasises that the exercise of self-determination by Sabah to become part of Malaysia has been a settled legal fact since the decolonisation in 1963.

“Since then, Sabah has been an integral part of Malaysia.”

Azalina also pointed out that with the international commercial arbitration system being an important mechanism within global dispute resolution, it must be protected from such illegitimate attempts to extort sovereign states under the guise of ‘arbitration claims’.

She also gave assurance that ‘the Malaysian government is actively looking at all possible legal remedies against any frivolous claims to defend its sovereignty, security and interests at all times’.