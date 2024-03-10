Dr Sim: Various development projects planned for Batu Kawa

KUCHING (March 10): The construction of Batu Kawa 2 bridge is among new development projects planned by the government for Batu Kawa constituency, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman said traffic congestion within the area necessitated the need for a new bridge.

He also revealed that an affordable housing project is being planned at Kampung Segedup.

Dr Sim mentioned these when officiating at the earth-breaking ceremony for the extension building of St. Mark’s Church Batu Kawa on Saturday.

On another matter, he said the St Mark’s Church extension is estimated to cost RM20 millon.

He said funds are being raised by the church through donations from the public and the Sarawak government, through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is also assisting in this project through allocation of grants.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim in his Facebook page said the church extension project is inevitable due to the growing Catholic congregation in Batu Kawa following the area’s rapid development since 2016.

He revealed Phase 1 of the project involves the construction of a bell tower, the parish office, priests’ and caretaker’s quarters, utility room and new toilet to serve the community.

Estimated at RM6.3 million, he said this Phase 1 is expected to take over 15 months to complete.

Also present were Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching, the Most Revd Simon Poh and Rector of St Mark’s Church Rev Fr Felix Au.