Food court, accommodation among approved projects for Tg Kembang Beach

KUCHING (March 10): Three new projects amounting to RM23 million have been approved by the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) for the upgrading and development of infrastructure at Tanjung Kembang Beach in Kabong, said Mohd Chee Kadir.

The Kabong assemblyman said one of the projects is for the construction of a new food court and accommodation, worth RM12 million.

“We will also be upgrading facilities at Tanjung Kembang Beach, of which this project has been allocated RM10 million.

“The remaining RM1 million will go towards the construction of a car park here in view of the insufficient parking spaces,” he said.

Mohd Chee was speaking at the closing of Kabong International Kite Festival (KIKF) 2024 which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Tanjung Kembang Beach today.

He also said that under BDDA, a working committee to oversee the development of tourism and environment has been established.

“I thank our Premier and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also BDDA chairman, for approving these projects,” said Mohd Chee, who chairs the working committee.

On KIKF 2024, he said it began on March 5 and received participation from 39 countries including Malaysia.

“A total of 105 participants had participated in this year’s KIKF of which the oldest participant is 80 years old and the youngest is in their 20s.”

Mohd Chee, also the event’s organising chairman, said the festival which was first held in 2018 had been postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During its inaugural year, KIKF saw a participation of 10 countries before the number increased in 2019 to 30 countries.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, and Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas.