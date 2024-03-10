Helicopters used to put out open fires in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The Fire and Rescue Department is carrying out a water bombing operation at seven identified locations around Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud that are experiencing open fires.

According to Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia Director-General Datuk Ts Nor Hisham Mohamad, the open fires are at the hilly areas of Pulau Gaya, a forest fire near UUC Telipok, as well as near Kampung Simpangan Tuaran, Jalan Layar Impian Tuaran, Jalan Dungang Tambalang, Kampung Kimo Kimo Kota Belud, and Kampung Liang Kota Belud.

“I have ordered air support using Mi17 helicopters based in Miri, Sarawak to carry out firefighting operations using the water bomb method starting today,” he said during the State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sabah and Labuan Excellent Service Awards ceremony at the JBPM Sabah headquarters near Jalan Lintas here on Sunday.

Nor Hisham said the department expects a surge in the number of open fires and peat fires here due to the current dry and hot climate, and based on statistics from the last three years, Sabah and Labuan respectively recorded an average of more than 820 and 116 cases per year of open fires involving forests, fields, bushes and garbage.

He said as a preliminary step, JBPM Sabah had marked 114 hot spots, spanning 27,815.39 hectares, for open fire incidents based on the past three years’ fire trend.

“A check also found that one of the causes of open fires in garden or farm areas is due to open burning by the owner, and the department takes this issue seriously.

“I have instructed all zone chiefs, station chiefs and supervisors to approach village chiefs to provide advice or warning to inform the public not to carry out open burning for the time being,” he said.

Nor Hisham reminded that any party or individual found guilty can be fined a maximum of RM2,000 for each offence, a fine up to RM500,000 or five years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.