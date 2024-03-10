Sarawakian Geraldine Su wins gold at Asian Elite Dance Competition Malaysia

KUCHING (March 10): Sixteen-year-old Geraldine Su Wei Ting clinched a gold medal in the National Solo category at the Asian Elite Dance Competition (AEDC) Malaysia.

The event, which took place in Kuala Lumpur from March 1 to 3, witnessed Geraldine standing out as the sole representative from Sarawak in her category.

Founder of Tyng Dance Academy, Chan Tyng Tyng, who is also Geraldine’s coach, expressed immense pride in her achievement.

“This accomplishment is not merely a win for Geraldine or our academy but a beacon of pride for Sarawak, marking our first gold of the year,” Chan told The Borneo Post in an interview.

Geraldine showcased not only her prowess in the National Solo category but also demonstrated grace and skill in the Classical Ballet Solo category, earning her the title of finalist.

“These achievements at such a prestigious competition are a testament to Geraldine’s hard work, our academy’s ethos of excellence, and the rich cultural heritage of Sarawak that inspires our every step,” said Chan.

Chan described Geraldine’s triumph as more than an individual recognition; it symbolises the cultural vibrancy and potential of Sarawak on an international stage.

In this regard, Chan hoped Geraldine’s success serves as an inspiration for young Sarawakians.

“Through dedication, support, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, dreams can transcend boundaries, and the arts can be a powerful medium of cultural expression and unity.

“We are humbly proud of what Geraldine has accomplished and are inspired by the promise of what is to come. We hope to inspire a sense of pride and possibility among Sarawakians and beyond,” she added.